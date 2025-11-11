Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Obesity is now legally recognised as a chronic disease in Italy – a historic advance for public health in Europe

By José Miguel Soriano del Castillo, Catedrático de Nutrición y Bromatología del Departamento de Medicina Preventiva y Salud Pública, Universitat de València
On October 9 2025, Italy took the unprecedented step of approving a law that recognises obesity as a chronic, progressive, and relapsing disease. The law came into effect on October 25.

To date, no other European country has enacted a national law that recognises obesity with such breadth: as a chronic condition with specific guarantees for prevention, treatment, and follow-up included in public healthcare.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
