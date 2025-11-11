Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Australia welcomes its millionth refugee, its hardline border policies endure. We can lead by example again

By Daniel Ghezelbash, Professor and Director, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Jane McAdam, Scientia Professor and ARC Laureate Fellow, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
This is a moment to take pride in our history of moral national action – and demand more humane policies for those continuing to seek refuge here.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
