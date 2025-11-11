As Australia welcomes its millionth refugee, its hardline border policies endure. We can lead by example again
By Daniel Ghezelbash, Professor and Director, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Jane McAdam, Scientia Professor and ARC Laureate Fellow, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
This is a moment to take pride in our history of moral national action – and demand more humane policies for those continuing to seek refuge here.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 11, 2025