Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
As Black Friday sales kick off, these are the dodgy sales tactics to look out for

By Jeannie Marie Paterson, Professor of Law (consumer protections and credit law), The University of Melbourne
The consumer watchdog has warned retailers it will be on the lookout for a range of misleading sales tactics, from fake countdown clocks to hard-to-read fine print.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
