Your kind feedback and candid criticism of our journalism

By Misha Ketchell, Editor-in-chief, The Conversation
What do you need to have a productive conversation? That might seem a strange question, but the answer really matters. You can’t have a good conversation if you don’t listen properly, or keep an open mind. It also helps if you’re willing to admit what you don’t know, which in my case means admitting many editorial decisions are really just gut instinct and educated guesswork.

That’s why we place so much importance on the feedback you give us. And that’s why I’m grateful to every one of the 5,738 people who filled out our annual reader survey and told us what they think about our work.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
