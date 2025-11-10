Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Albanese says Whitlam’s dismissal ‘calculated plot’; Liberals consumed by current battle

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese has denounced Gough Whitlam’s dismissal from office in 1975 as “a calculated plot, hatched by conservative forces which sacrificed conventions and institutions in the pursuit of power”.

Albanese said the election that followed – won by Malcolm Fraser in a landslide – did “not wash any of that away”.

The prime minister was speaking during a conference at Old Parliament House to mark the 50th anniversary of the November 11 1975 sacking of the Labor government by then governor-general, Sir John Kerr.

Albanese said the Fraser opposition had preyed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Blame the shutdown on citizens who prefer politicians to vanquish their opponents rather than to work for the common good
~ Electric fields steered nanoparticles through a liquid-filled maze – this new method could improve drug delivery and purification systems
~ US Supreme Court Allows Discriminatory Passport Rule
~ Youth Football Dream Turned Into Nightmare
~ We asked teachers about their experiences with AI in the classroom — here’s what they said
~ Governments can protect marine environments by supporting small-scale fishing
~ Sex work on trial: What the recently dismissed Constitutional challenge means
~ Why has the BBC’s director general resigned and what could happen next?
~ Why threats to academic freedom are growing – and how universities can respond to intimidation
~ Will China win the AI race?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter