Human Rights Observatory

Blame the shutdown on citizens who prefer politicians to vanquish their opponents rather than to work for the common good

By Robert B. Talisse, W. Alton Jones Professor of Philosophy, Vanderbilt University
Politicians get blamed for government shutdowns. But does the fault lie also with citizens, who are more invested in punishing partisan rivals than in demanding competent government?The Conversation


