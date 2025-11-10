Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Electric fields steered nanoparticles through a liquid-filled maze – this new method could improve drug delivery and purification systems

By Daniel K. Schwartz, Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering, University of Colorado Boulder
Ankur Gupta, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering, University of Colorado Boulder
In the home, the lab and the factory, electric fields control technologies such as Kindle displays, medical diagnostic tests and devices that purify cancer drugs. In an electric field, anything with an electrical charge – from an individual atom to a large particle – experiences a force that can be used to push it in a desired direction.

When an electric field pushes charged particles in a fluid, the process is called electrophoresis.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Albanese says Whitlam’s dismissal ‘calculated plot’; Liberals consumed by current battle
~ Blame the shutdown on citizens who prefer politicians to vanquish their opponents rather than to work for the common good
~ US Supreme Court Allows Discriminatory Passport Rule
~ Youth Football Dream Turned Into Nightmare
~ We asked teachers about their experiences with AI in the classroom — here’s what they said
~ Governments can protect marine environments by supporting small-scale fishing
~ Sex work on trial: What the recently dismissed Constitutional challenge means
~ Why has the BBC’s director general resigned and what could happen next?
~ Why threats to academic freedom are growing – and how universities can respond to intimidation
~ Will China win the AI race?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter