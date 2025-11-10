Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trust in the BBC is heavily tied to political identity

By Steven David Pickering, Honorary Professor, International Relations, Brunel University of London
Tim Davie and Deborah Turness have resigned over complaints of institutional bias but external perspectives on the broadcaster are far from uniform.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We asked teachers about their experiences with AI in the classroom — here’s what they said
~ Governments can protect marine environments by supporting small-scale fishing
~ Sex work on trial: What the recently dismissed Constitutional challenge means
~ Why has the BBC’s director general resigned and what could happen next?
~ Why threats to academic freedom are growing – and how universities can respond to intimidation
~ Will China win the AI race?
~ Medieval women’s legacies live on in Britain’s towns and cities
~ Can brain training really shave ten years off brain ageing, as a recent study suggests?
~ Five key issues at the UN climate summit in Brazil – and why they matter to you and the planet
~ Should you worry about melatonin and heart failure? The evidence isn’t clear
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter