Five key issues at the UN climate summit in Brazil – and why they matter to you and the planet
By Alix Dietzel, Senior Lecturer in Climate Justice, University of Bristol
Katherine Fitzpatrick, PhD Candidate, Anthropology, University of Bristol
The world’s most important climate summit – known this year as Cop30 – has begun in the Amazonian port city of Belém, Brazil. It promises to be contentious: key countries haven’t submitted new climate plans, and negotiations are held up by disputes over who should pay for climate action.
We attended a preliminary round of negotiations in June, which ended with very few concrete agreements. Many outcome documents were instead heavily caveated as “not agreed”, “open to revision”, or “without formal status”.…
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 10, 2025