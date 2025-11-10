Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Trump’s trade policies are weakening international climate commitments

By Maha Rafi Atal, Adam Smith Senior Lecturer in Political Economy, School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow
The Cop30 climate summit is under way in Brazil under the shadow of US president Donald Trump’s second term. Delegates from around the world have poured into the Amazonian port of Belém for the conference, which promises to focus on economic development and the fight against global poverty, as well as green tech and finance.

For the first time in three decades of the talks, there are no high-level US officials expected at Cop30. Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We asked teachers about their experiences with AI in the classroom — here’s what they said
~ Governments can protect marine environments by supporting small-scale fishing
~ Sex work on trial: What the recently dismissed Constitutional challenge means
~ Why has the BBC’s director general resigned and what could happen next?
~ Why threats to academic freedom are growing – and how universities can respond to intimidation
~ Will China win the AI race?
~ Trust in the BBC is heavily tied to political identity
~ Medieval women’s legacies live on in Britain’s towns and cities
~ Can brain training really shave ten years off brain ageing, as a recent study suggests?
~ Five key issues at the UN climate summit in Brazil – and why they matter to you and the planet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter