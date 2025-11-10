How to empower teachers and help students prepare for a sustainable future
By Nicola Walshe, Professor of Education, UCL
Denise Quiroz Martinez, Lecturer in Education at the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Stirling
Luciano Fernandes Silva, Professor, Institute of Chemistry and Physics
Education about climate change and sustainability is a vital part of responding to a rapidly changing world, including the negative effects of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.
Teachers, including in Brazil and England, help young people live with futures shaped by local and global environmental challenges. However, despite expressing overwhelming concern about issues related to climate change and sustainability, many teachers do not feel equipped to teach it in schools.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 10, 2025