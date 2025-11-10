Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Stephen King’s Bachman stories are fuelling 2025’s dark cinematic moments

By Harriet Earle, Senior Lecturer in English and Creative Writing, Sheffield Hallam University
Alex Fitch, Lecturer and PhD Candidate in Comics and Architecture, University of Brighton
It has been a major year for Stephen King films. Four of his stories have hit cinemas in 2025: The Monkey, The Life of Chuck, The Long Walk and The Running Man. And two more have graced the small screen – The Institute and the Pennywise origin series It: Welcome to Derry.

Indeed, there was a moment in British cinemas earlier in the year, where you could watch The Life of Chuck and have the film preceded by trailers for the other three cinematic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We asked teachers about their experiences with AI in the classroom — here’s what they said
~ Governments can protect marine environments by supporting small-scale fishing
~ Sex work on trial: What the recently dismissed Constitutional challenge means
~ Why has the BBC’s director general resigned and what could happen next?
~ Why threats to academic freedom are growing – and how universities can respond to intimidation
~ Will China win the AI race?
~ Trust in the BBC is heavily tied to political identity
~ Medieval women’s legacies live on in Britain’s towns and cities
~ Can brain training really shave ten years off brain ageing, as a recent study suggests?
~ Five key issues at the UN climate summit in Brazil – and why they matter to you and the planet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter