Cane toads are hopping towards the Pilbara, but a water-free containment zone could stop them
By Judy Dunlop, Research Fellow in Molecular and Life Sciences, Curtin University
Ben Phillips, WA Premier's Science Fellow, Curtin University
Tim Dempster, Professor, Marine Biology and Aquaculture, Deakin University
Cane toads will reach Broome in the next couple of years. Creating a waterless “containment zone” is the only way to stop them pillaging the Pilbara.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 10, 2025