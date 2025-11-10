Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Green finance was supposed to contribute solutions to climate change. So far, it’s fallen well short

By Simon O'Connor, Director, Sustainable Finance Hub, The University of Melbourne
Ben Neville, A/Prof and Deputy Director of Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Science, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
A decade ago, a seminal speech by Mark Carney, then governor of the Bank of England and current Canadian prime minister, set out how climate change presented an economic risk that threatened the very stability of the financial system.

The speech argued the finance sector must deeply embed climate risk into the architecture of the industry or risk massive damages.

It was Carney’s description that stuck,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
