Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP30: climate law changes mean NZ could retreat from its international obligations

By Cathrine Dyer, Lecturer in Climate Change, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Proposed changes to New Zealand’s landmark climate law amount to a “soft renege” on the Paris Agreement, with potentially significant consequences for the economy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We asked teachers about their experiences with AI in the classroom — here’s what they said
~ Governments can protect marine environments by supporting small-scale fishing
~ Sex work on trial: What the recently dismissed Constitutional challenge means
~ Why has the BBC’s director general resigned and what could happen next?
~ Why threats to academic freedom are growing – and how universities can respond to intimidation
~ Will China win the AI race?
~ Trust in the BBC is heavily tied to political identity
~ Medieval women’s legacies live on in Britain’s towns and cities
~ Can brain training really shave ten years off brain ageing, as a recent study suggests?
~ Five key issues at the UN climate summit in Brazil – and why they matter to you and the planet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter