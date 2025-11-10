Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Timely home repairs are needed for good health in remote Aboriginal communities

By Stephanie Enkel, Postdoctoral Researcher, The Kids Research Institute Australia
Asha Bowen, Team Lead, Healthy Skin and ARF Prevention, The Kids Research Institute Australia
Hannah M.M. Thomas, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Skin Health, The Kids Research Institute Australia
Rachel Burgess, Social Scientist and Aboriginal Senior Research Fellow, The Kids Research Institute Australia
Aboriginal people in remote Australia have no choice but to live in homes too small for their families and face long waits for plumbing and washing machine repairs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We asked teachers about their experiences with AI in the classroom — here’s what they said
~ Governments can protect marine environments by supporting small-scale fishing
~ Sex work on trial: What the recently dismissed Constitutional challenge means
~ Why has the BBC’s director general resigned and what could happen next?
~ Why threats to academic freedom are growing – and how universities can respond to intimidation
~ Will China win the AI race?
~ Trust in the BBC is heavily tied to political identity
~ Medieval women’s legacies live on in Britain’s towns and cities
~ Can brain training really shave ten years off brain ageing, as a recent study suggests?
~ Five key issues at the UN climate summit in Brazil – and why they matter to you and the planet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter