Russia: Street musicians jailed for a third time over anti-war songs

By Amnesty International
In response to the third time that Diana Loginova (aka Naoko) and Aleksandr Orlov, street music performers from the band Stoptime, are being held in administrative detention, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The repeated arrests of Naoko and her bandmates are punishment for their public performance which […] The post Russia: Street musicians jailed for a third time over anti-war songs appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


