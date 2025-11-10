Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia’s President Declares Late Dictator Soeharto a ‘National Hero’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators hold placards depicting the late Indonesian President Suharto during a rally against a government proposal to name him a “national hero,” in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 6, 2025. © 2025 Kyodo via AP Images Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto declared 10 people “national heroes” on November 10, which Indonesia celebrates as Heroes Day. Among them was the late President Soeharto, who ruled Indonesia from 1965 to 1998. More than 80 public figures, including historians, have written a letter protesting the “hero” title for Soeharto, who presided…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
