Human Rights Observatory

What autistic people – and those with ADHD and dyslexia – really think about the word ‘neurodiversity’

By Aimee Grant, Associate Professor in Public Health and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University
Amy Pearson, Assistant Professor in Psychology, Durham University
Jennifer Leigh, Honorary Professor of Chemistry, University of Liverpool
The term “neurodiversity” is still relatively new. Even now, there’s no firm agreement among experts about what it should include. Does it refer only to neurodevelopmental differences such as autism, ADHD and dyslexia? Or should it stretch further, to include mental health conditions too?

Until recently, no one had asked neurodivergent people themselves what they thought about the language used to describe them. So, we decided to do just…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
