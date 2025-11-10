Arrest of top whistleblower shows extent of Israeli impunity over torture of Palestinian detainees
By Merav Amir, Reader of Human Geography, Queen's University Belfast
Hagar Kotef, Professor of Political Theory, Department of Politics and International Studies, SOAS, University of London
Israel’s top military prosecutor, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, was arrested recently in a case which further reveals the extent of mistreatment of Palestinian detainees and the impunity enjoyed by Israeli security forces. The arrest of Tomer-Yerushalmi, who was, until her resignation last week, Israel’s military advocate general, is the latest development in a dramatic scandal that has been unfolding…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 10, 2025