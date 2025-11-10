Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can colostrum supplements improve your skin, gut and immune system? A nutritionist explains

By Rachel Woods, Senior Lecturer in Physiology, University of Lincoln
Colostrum is often called “liquid gold” by lactation specialists, midwives and infant-health researchers. It’s the early milk produced in the first days after childbirth: thick, yellow and rich in antibodies, proteins and nutrients.

Newborn babies benefit greatly from it because their immune systems are not yet fully developed and their stomachs can only hold very small amounts. For babies, there’s no debate: colostrum is incredibly beneficial.

But some wellness brands are marketing


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
