Human Rights Observatory

Canada loses its official ‘measles-free’ status – and the US will follow soon, as vaccination rates fall

By Kathryn H. Jacobsen, William E. Cooper Distinguished University Chair, Professor of Health Studies, University of Richmond
In the wake of a measles outbreak in Canada that has infected thousands of people over the past year, an international health agency revoked the country’s measles-free status on Nov. 10, 2025.

The Pan American Health Organization, which serves as the World Health Organization's regional office for the Americas, made this announcement…





