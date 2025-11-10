Turning motion into medicine: How AI, motion capture and wearables can improve your health
By Azarang Asadi, Data Scientist, Oklahoma State University
Collin D. Bowersock, Principal Scientist, Human Performance and Neuromechanics Research Institute, Oklahoma State University
Matthew Bird, Performance Science Coordinator, Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute, Oklahoma State University
Motion data is well known for improving athletic performance and rehab. Thanks to AI, it’s also turning motion into another vital sign for general health.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 10, 2025