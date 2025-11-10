Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turning motion into medicine: How AI, motion capture and wearables can improve your health

By Azarang Asadi, Data Scientist, Oklahoma State University
Collin D. Bowersock, Principal Scientist, Human Performance and Neuromechanics Research Institute, Oklahoma State University
Matthew Bird, Performance Science Coordinator, Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute, Oklahoma State University
Motion data is well known for improving athletic performance and rehab. Thanks to AI, it’s also turning motion into another vital sign for general health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
