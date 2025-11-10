Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: Albanese says Whitlam’s dismisssal ‘calculated plot’; Liberals consumed by current battle

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese has denounced Gough Whitlam’s dismissal from office in 1975 as “a calculated plot, hatched by conservative forces which sacrificed conventions and institutions in the pursuit of power”.

Albanese said the election that followed – won by Malcolm Fraser in a landslide – did “not wash any of that away”.

The prime minister was speaking during a conference at Old Parliament House to mark the 50th anniversary of the November 11 1975 sacking of the Labor government by then governor-general, Sir John Kerr.

Albanese said the Fraser opposition had preyed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
