Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

BBC resignations over Trump scandal show the pressures on public broadcasters – and why they must resist them

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Yes, the British broadcaster made some serious errors, but the response seems over the top. Were other pressures brought to bear?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The science of weight loss – and why your brain is wired to keep you fat
~ US: Prioritize Rights During Saudi Leader’s Visit
~ Nigeria: Government must clear names of executed activists Ogoni Nine
~ Somalia: Thousands of climate-displaced individuals being failed by authorities and the international community – new report
~ The Democrats are riding a blue wave, but major questions remain for a divided party
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Remembering the day Gough Whitlam lost his job
~ Grim, funny and unremitting, Evelyn Araluen’s The Rot is a book attuned to dark times
~ Three hours of free power sounds great – but it could raise other costs and hamstring rooftop solar
~ A Roman emperor grovelling to a Persian king: the message behind a new statue in Tehran
~ Is AI really coming for our jobs and wages? Past predictions of a ‘robot apocalypse’ offer some clues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter