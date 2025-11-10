Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Prioritize Rights During Saudi Leader’s Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Saudi Royal Court, in Riyadh, May 13, 2025. © 2025 Win McNamee/Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The United States government, including Congress, should address Saudi human rights abuses during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s expected visit to Washington, DC, on November 18, 2025, said 11 organizations, including Human Rights Watch, in a joint statement today.The Trump administration is expected to welcome the crown prince on his first visit to the United States since…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ BBC resignations over Trump scandal show the pressures on public broadcasters – and why they must resist them
~ The science of weight loss – and why your brain is wired to keep you fat
~ Nigeria: Government must clear names of executed activists Ogoni Nine
~ Somalia: Thousands of climate-displaced individuals being failed by authorities and the international community – new report
~ The Democrats are riding a blue wave, but major questions remain for a divided party
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Remembering the day Gough Whitlam lost his job
~ Grim, funny and unremitting, Evelyn Araluen’s The Rot is a book attuned to dark times
~ Three hours of free power sounds great – but it could raise other costs and hamstring rooftop solar
~ A Roman emperor grovelling to a Persian king: the message behind a new statue in Tehran
~ Is AI really coming for our jobs and wages? Past predictions of a ‘robot apocalypse’ offer some clues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter