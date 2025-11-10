Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grim, funny and unremitting, Evelyn Araluen’s The Rot is a book attuned to dark times

By Thomas H. Ford, Senior Lecturer in English, La Trobe University
“Girly, there’s something rotten in your keep cup,” Evelyn Araluen writes in Girl Work!, a poem in her new collection, The Rot.

We are trailing after a young female Hamlet figure, a contemporary up-and-coming princess or “girlboss” off to work in some creative-industries office job, who is studiously ignoring the spectres summoning her to political action.

The poem reminds us that Mao Zedong once said “imperialism is ferocious”. But “who has leisure time for revolution these days?” Who even “has time to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
