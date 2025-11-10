Tolerance.ca
Three hours of free power sounds great – but it could raise other costs and hamstring rooftop solar

By Bruce Mountain, Professor and Director, Victoria Energy Policy Centre, Victoria University
Everyone loves a free lunch. But the Australia’s government’s sudden announcement of hours of free power will make rooftop solar much less attractive.The Conversation


© The Conversation
