A centuries-old grid of holes in the Andes may have been a ‘spreadsheet’ for accounting and exchange
By Jacob L. Bongers, Tom Austen Brown Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Sydney
Charles Stanish, Exec. Director, Institute for the Advanced Study of Culture and the Environment; Professor of Anthropology, University of South Florida
An ancient band of thousands of precisely aligned small pits stretching 1.5 kilometres across the Pisco Valley in Peru has baffled experts for almost a century.
- Sunday, November 9, 2025