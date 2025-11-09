How scientists are hacking bacteria to treat cancer, self-destruct, then vanish without a trace
By Josephine Wright, Senior Research Fellow,, South Australian Health & Medical Research Institute
Susan Woods, Associate Professor, GESA Bushell Research Fellow, University of Adelaide and Principal Research Fellow, Precision Cancer Medicine, South Australian Health & Medical Research Institute
Bacteria are being used to target tumours, enhance chemotherapy and deliver cancer drugs. Here’s where the science is up to.
