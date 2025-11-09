Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kneecap is revitalising Irish. These 5 artists are doing the same for Indigenous languages

By Jill Vaughan, Senior Lecturer, Monash University
Josef Noel Tye, Director Indigenous Innovation and Experience Programs, Monash University
Northern Irish hip hop trio Kneecap have been making waves, not just as musicians, but as language activists who rap in both English and their native Irish. In Belfast’s Gaeltacht Quarter, Irish is a living language. It is also a political statement – a form of resistance against British cultural dominance.

Kneecap’s music is having a big impact, particularly on young Irish people. While language study in Northern Ireland is declining…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
