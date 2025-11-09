Budget 2025 ignores the looming succession crisis facing Canada’s family businesses
By Katrina Barclay, Executive Manager, Telfer Family Enterprise Legacy Institute (FELI), L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Peter Jaskiewicz, Professor and University Research Chair in Enduring Entrepreneurship, Academic Director Family Enterprise Legacy Institute, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Like previous federal budgets, the recently released Budget 2025 fails to acknowledge a pressing generational shift for Canada’s economy: the succession crisis facing most Canadian family-owned businesses.
Over the next decade, 60 per cent of family enterprises will change hands — if those ownership transfers happen at all.
When…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 9, 2025