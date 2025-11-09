Tolerance.ca
The Māori ward vote in New Zealand contains important lessons for Canada

By Karen Bird, Professor of Political Science, McMaster University
Recent Māori ward plebiscites indicate that while institutional reforms for Indigenous representation are vital, meaningful change isn’t possible without broad public understanding and trust.The Conversation


© The Conversation
