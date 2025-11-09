Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New global research shows eye movements reveal how native languages shape reading

By Victor Kuperman, Professor, Department of Linguistics and Languages, McMaster University
Nadia Lana, PhD Candidate, Cognitive Science, McMaster University
Olga Parshina, Visiting Assistant Professor of Psychology, Middlebury
The language you learn as a child becomes the lens through which you understand the world. A team of researchers from over 30 countries has found it also affects how you read in your second language.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Extraordinary and occasionally inept: before The Dismissal, the Whitlam government changed Australia forever
~ How did the 10 prime ministers since Whitlam change Australia?
~ Budget 2025 ignores the looming succession crisis facing Canada’s family businesses
~ How two Canadian war amputees hiked 2,000 kilometres and shaped disability rights activism
~ The Māori ward vote in New Zealand contains important lessons for Canada
~ How we’re tracking avian flu’s toll on wildlife across North America
~ The ‘golden tonsils’ of John Laws fall silent, aged 90
~ How a Somali woman is empowering displaced communities in Cairo, Egypt
~ Song contest or political arena?: What are the nuances of Eurovision and Intervision in 2025?
~ Culture as a sustainable development goal? It’s starting to become a reality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter