Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ‘golden tonsils’ of John Laws fall silent, aged 90

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
John Laws was one of the most influential, commercially successful yet polarising figures in the history of Australian radio broadcasting. He has died at the age of 90.

He was among a handful of pioneering presenters who swiftly took advantage of a critical change in the broadcasting laws in April 1967. Until then, regulations enforced by the Postmaster General’s Department and the Broadcasting Control Board prohibited telephone conversations being put to air.

Laws was at the Sydney station…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a Somali woman is empowering displaced communities in Cairo, Egypt
~ Song contest or political arena?: What are the nuances of Eurovision and Intervision in 2025?
~ Culture as a sustainable development goal? It’s starting to become a reality
~ When polluters don’t pay: still no cleanup at South African oil refinery that’s caused millions in damage but was sold for 6 cents
~ Land is Africa’s best hope for climate adaptation: it must be the focus at COP30
~ Climate tipping points are close: scientists urge radical action before it’s too late
~ Trump was already cutting low-income energy assistance – the shutdown is making things worse as cold weather arrives
~ Kingmaker, Labor warrior and no stranger to scandal: Graham Richardson dies at 76
~ Waves of violent attacks leave thousands dead in north-central Nigeria
~ The invasion of Ukraine accelerates Kazakhstan’s turn toward linguistic sovereignty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter