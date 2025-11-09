Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a Somali woman is empowering displaced communities in Cairo, Egypt

By Mohamed Mohamud
The Somali community in Egypt, particularly refugees, faces many challenges: isolation, limited access to resources, cultural barriers, and the legal and psychosocial difficulties of displacement. SAFWAC is working to help them.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ‘golden tonsils’ of John Laws fall silent, aged 90
~ Song contest or political arena?: What are the nuances of Eurovision and Intervision in 2025?
~ Culture as a sustainable development goal? It’s starting to become a reality
~ When polluters don’t pay: still no cleanup at South African oil refinery that’s caused millions in damage but was sold for 6 cents
~ Land is Africa’s best hope for climate adaptation: it must be the focus at COP30
~ Climate tipping points are close: scientists urge radical action before it’s too late
~ Trump was already cutting low-income energy assistance – the shutdown is making things worse as cold weather arrives
~ Kingmaker, Labor warrior and no stranger to scandal: Graham Richardson dies at 76
~ Waves of violent attacks leave thousands dead in north-central Nigeria
~ The invasion of Ukraine accelerates Kazakhstan’s turn toward linguistic sovereignty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter