Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Trump was already cutting low-income energy assistance – the shutdown is making things worse as cold weather arrives

By Conor Harrison, Associate Professor of Economic Geography, University of South Carolina
Elena Louder, Postdoctoral Researcher in Geography, University of South Carolina
Nikki Luke, Assistant Professor of Human Geography, University of Tennessee
Shelley Welton, Professor of Law and Energy Policy, University of Pennsylvania
Nearly a quarter of US households struggle to pay their energy bills at the same time as America’s social safety nets, including home heat aid, are disappearing.The Conversation


