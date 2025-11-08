Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Waves of violent attacks leave thousands dead in north-central Nigeria

By Abdulrosheed Fadipe
The rising insecurity in Kwara State and North-central Nigeria has been linked to different factors such as farmer-herders clashes, the emergence of new terrorist groups, governance gaps, and bandit spillover.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
