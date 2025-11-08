Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The invasion of Ukraine accelerates Kazakhstan’s turn toward linguistic sovereignty

By Anton Genza
The 2023–2029 Language Policy Concept aims to expand the use of Kazakh across science, IT, media, and governance, including the transition from the Cyrillic script to the Latin.


© Global Voices -
