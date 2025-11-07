Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

James Watson exemplified the best and worst of science – from monumental discoveries to sexism and cutthroat competition

By Andor J. Kiss, Director of the Center for Bioinformatics and Functional Genomics, Miami University
James Dewey Watson is best known for his Nobel Prize-winning discovery of the structure of DNA. Controversy around who should be credited highlights the challenges of scientific collaboration.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What to know as hundreds of flights are grounded across the US – an air travel expert explains
~ ‘Worrying reports’ continue of abductions and disappearances in Syria
~ World News in Brief: Russian rights abuses in Ukraine, US a no-show for rights review, Orlando Blooms highlights Rohingya plight
~ European nations have no choice but to raise retirement ages – our case study shows why
~ AI is beating doctors at empathy – because we’ve turned doctors into robots
~ How authoritarian states sculpt a warped alternative reality in our news feeds
~ Moving abroad in your 20s can leave you with two identities – here’s how to cope
~ Daylight robbery? How London’s skyscrapers deprive marginalised people of light
~ The groping of Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum was more than just a personal assault
~ The psychology of generation Alpha
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter