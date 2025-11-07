Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moving abroad in your 20s can leave you with two identities – here’s how to cope

By Abisola Olawale, PhD candidate, Centre for Migration, Diaspora, Citizenship and Identity, University of the West of Scotland
Moving and living abroad is one of the most exhilarating experiences you can have as a young adult. For the tens of thousands of people on youth mobility schemes or simply working abroad, it is a leap that can bring new adventures, career opportunities and friendships.

But underneath the excitement lies something much more complex: the challenge of figuring out your identity when your “home self” and your “new self” begin to evolve side by side.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
