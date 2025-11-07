Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Daylight robbery? How London’s skyscrapers deprive marginalised people of light

By Casper Laing Ebbensgaard, Lecturer in Human Geography, University of East Anglia
When you look at the promotional materials advertising luxury high-rise developments in London, it is obvious that the fantasy of living in the sky is fused by a desire for sunlight and “unobstructed” views of the city. Phrases such as “the brightest addition to London’s skyline” or apartments being “flooded with natural light” and offering “expansive sky views” are common.

It is a dream with a dark side, however, which plays out below in the shadows of London’s mushrooming cityscape. In a recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Worrying reports’ continue of abductions and disappearances in Syria
~ World News in Brief: Russian rights abuses in Ukraine, US a no-show for rights review, Orlando Blooms highlights Rohingya plight
~ European nations have no choice but to raise retirement ages – our case study shows why
~ AI is beating doctors at empathy – because we’ve turned doctors into robots
~ How authoritarian states sculpt a warped alternative reality in our news feeds
~ Moving abroad in your 20s can leave you with two identities – here’s how to cope
~ The groping of Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum was more than just a personal assault
~ The psychology of generation Alpha
~ Huge amounts of plastic waste goes unnoticed – here’s what to do about it
~ Silent but not serene: what science says about nitrogen death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter