The psychology of generation Alpha
By Claire Hughes, Professor of Psychology, Deputy Director of the Centre For Family Research, University of Cambridge
George Gillett, Clinical Research Fellow, University of Cambridge
Luke McGuire, Senior Lecturer, Department of Psychology, University of Exeter
Generation Alpha is the largest generation ever. Totalling two billion children, it encompasses anybody currently aged 0-15 years old – those born between 2010 and 2025.
This is the first fully digitally native generation, with many children already achieving unprecedented levels of digital literacy. It is predicted they will become the most educated generation in history: 90% are expected to complete secondary school worldwide,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 7, 2025