Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The psychology of generation Alpha

By Claire Hughes, Professor of Psychology, Deputy Director of the Centre For Family Research, University of Cambridge
George Gillett, Clinical Research Fellow, University of Cambridge
Luke McGuire, Senior Lecturer, Department of Psychology, University of Exeter
Generation Alpha is the largest generation ever. Totalling two billion children, it encompasses anybody currently aged 0-15 years old – those born between 2010 and 2025.

This is the first fully digitally native generation, with many children already achieving unprecedented levels of digital literacy. It is predicted they will become the most educated generation in history: 90% are expected to complete secondary school worldwide,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Worrying reports’ continue of abductions and disappearances in Syria
~ World News in Brief: Russian rights abuses in Ukraine, US a no-show for rights review, Orlando Blooms highlights Rohingya plight
~ European nations have no choice but to raise retirement ages – our case study shows why
~ AI is beating doctors at empathy – because we’ve turned doctors into robots
~ How authoritarian states sculpt a warped alternative reality in our news feeds
~ Moving abroad in your 20s can leave you with two identities – here’s how to cope
~ Daylight robbery? How London’s skyscrapers deprive marginalised people of light
~ The groping of Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum was more than just a personal assault
~ Huge amounts of plastic waste goes unnoticed – here’s what to do about it
~ Silent but not serene: what science says about nitrogen death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter