Huge amounts of plastic waste goes unnoticed – here’s what to do about it
By Kate Whitman, Research Fellow, Ethical Consumption, Revolution Plastics Institute, University of Portsmouth
Cressida Bowyer, Associate Professor in Arts and Sustainability, University of Portsmouth
Steve Fletcher, Professor of Ocean Policy and Economy, University of Portsmouth
Plastic pollution is often hidden in plain sight – behind positive “eco” or “recyclable” labels, within supply chains and under the convenience of online shopping.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 7, 2025