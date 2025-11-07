Silent but not serene: what science says about nitrogen death
By Damian Bailey, Professor of Physiology and Biochemistry, University of South Wales
David Poole, Professor of Kinesiology and Physiology, Kansas State University
Vaughan Macefield, Professor, Neuroscience, Monash University
Despite claims of being humane and painless, the use of nitrogen gas for executions and assisted suicide causes air hunger, panic and violent physiological distress.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 7, 2025