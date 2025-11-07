Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palestine 36 tells a forgotten story of revolt – and how the legacy of colonialism endures in Palestine

By Anne Irfan, Lecturer in Interdisciplinary Race, Gender and Postcolonial Studies, UCL
Palestine 36 helps illuminate events in modern-day Palestine through recounting key historical events of its past that are often overlooked.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Worrying reports’ continue of abductions and disappearances in Syria
~ World News in Brief: Russian rights abuses in Ukraine, US a no-show for rights review, Orlando Blooms highlights Rohingya plight
~ European nations have no choice but to raise retirement ages – our case study shows why
~ AI is beating doctors at empathy – because we’ve turned doctors into robots
~ How authoritarian states sculpt a warped alternative reality in our news feeds
~ Moving abroad in your 20s can leave you with two identities – here’s how to cope
~ Daylight robbery? How London’s skyscrapers deprive marginalised people of light
~ The groping of Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum was more than just a personal assault
~ The psychology of generation Alpha
~ Huge amounts of plastic waste goes unnoticed – here’s what to do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter