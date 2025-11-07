Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

National 211 hotline calls for food assistance quadrupled in a matter of days, a magnitude typically seen during disasters

By Matthew W. Kreuter, Kahn Family Professor of Public Health, Washington University in St. Louis
Rachel Garg, Assistant Professor of Public Health, Washington University in St. Louis
As the government shutdown wore on in October, calls began surging, signaling that Americans are very concerned about paying their bills and feeding their families.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
