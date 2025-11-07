Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Skips UN Periodic Rights Review

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2025.  © 2025 Lian Yi/Xinhua via Getty Images On November 7, the United States failed to participate in its UN Universal Periodic Review (UPR), a process where the human rights record of every member state is reviewed by other states. No UN member state has failed to be reviewed since its creation in 2006.The US decision to disengage from this vital process is particularly concerning given the deteriorating human rights situation in the country. Since the beginning of its term, the Trump administration…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who gets SNAP benefits to buy groceries and what the government pays for the program – in 5 charts
~ AI could worsen inequalities in schools – teachers are key to whether it will
~ Anxiety over school admissions isn’t limited to college – parents of young children are also feeling pressure, some more acutely than others
~ House speaker’s refusal to seat Arizona representative is supported by history and law
~ Overwhelm the public with muzzle-velocity headlines: A strategy rooted in racism and authoritarianism
~ Pennsylvania counties face tough choices on spending $2B opioid settlement funds
~ FDA recall of blood pressure pills due to cancer-causing contaminant may point to higher safety risks in older generic drugs
~ Always watching: How ICE’s plan to monitor social media 24/7 threatens privacy and civic participation
~ Seashells from centuries ago show that seagrass meadows on Florida’s Nature Coast are thriving
~ The Land Sings Back: a gorgeous exhibition of drawings inspired by ecofeminism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter