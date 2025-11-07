AI could worsen inequalities in schools – teachers are key to whether it will
By Katie Davis, Professor Information School and Adjunct Associate Professor, College of Education, University of Washington
Aayushi Dangol, PhD Student in Human Centered Design & Engineering, University of Washington
Today’s teachers find themselves thrust into a difficult position with generative AI. New tools are coming online at a blistering pace and being adopted just as quickly, whether they’re personalized tutors and study buddies for students or lesson plan generators and assignment graders for teachers. Schools are traditionally slow to adapt to change, which makes such rapid-fire developments especially destabilizing.
The uncertainties accompanying the artificial intelligence onslaught come amid existing challenges the teaching profession has faced for years. Teachers have been working…
