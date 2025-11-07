Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FDA recall of blood pressure pills due to cancer-causing contaminant may point to higher safety risks in older generic drugs

By C. Michael White, Distinguished Professor of Pharmacy Practice, University of Connecticut
As the generics market for a particular drug gets crowded, competition on price might be driving quality issues that could harm patients.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Skips UN Periodic Rights Review
~ Who gets SNAP benefits to buy groceries and what the government pays for the program – in 5 charts
~ AI could worsen inequalities in schools – teachers are key to whether it will
~ Anxiety over school admissions isn’t limited to college – parents of young children are also feeling pressure, some more acutely than others
~ House speaker’s refusal to seat Arizona representative is supported by history and law
~ Overwhelm the public with muzzle-velocity headlines: A strategy rooted in racism and authoritarianism
~ Pennsylvania counties face tough choices on spending $2B opioid settlement funds
~ Always watching: How ICE’s plan to monitor social media 24/7 threatens privacy and civic participation
~ Seashells from centuries ago show that seagrass meadows on Florida’s Nature Coast are thriving
~ The Land Sings Back: a gorgeous exhibition of drawings inspired by ecofeminism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter